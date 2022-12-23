Metacade signs terms to list on BitMart

Metacade is expected to list on BitMart after signing the listing terms.

Metacade presale is currently in the Beta Sale stage.

The Beta round price of the MCADE token is 0.01 USDT for 1 MCADE.

After a successful Metacade (MCADE) presale amid the current crypto bear market, Metacade has today announced that it has signed the terms to get listed on BitMart, a leading crypto exchange ranked at position 21 by CoinMarketCap with an average daily trading volume of about $447M.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨 We are delighted to announce that we have signed terms with one of the leading exchanges in the crypto space, @BitMartExchange! ⚡⚡⚡ With over $447m of trading volume in the last 24 hours, they stand 21st in the @CoinMarketCap exchange rankings! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4fxrM0ul6I — METACADE (@Metacade_) December 23, 2022

If the listing process is to be completed successfully, BitMart will be among the first cryptocurrency exchanges to allow its customers to trade the decentralized GameFi token that has been making headlines in the past month.

MCADE token performance so far

Before delving into the performance of the Metacade (MCADE) token, it is important to mention that Metacade is disrupting the crypto market as we know it by creating a decentralized GameFi hub that will bring everything related to Play-to-Earn (P2E) on one platform. P2E games have been such a hit within the blockchain and crypto world, which is likely the reason behind the great performance of the MCADE token at a time when even the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are struggling.

The MCADE token is currently in the Beta presale round and 54% of the available MCADE tokens have already been sold out raising a whopping $1,340,966. One MCADE token is going for 0.01 USDT and the price is expected to rise to 0.012 USDT for one MCADE token in the next stage.

The next phase for Metacade is expected to be highly exciting as gamers and blockchain fanatics collaborate, communicate, and participate in things like dynamic virtual hangouts on the platform.