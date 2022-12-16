Metacade Smashes Past $1 Million In Three Weeks – Here’s Why

The GameFi market continues to prove popular with crypto investors, and MCADE, the native token for Metacade , is leading the charge. In the three weeks of its beta presale, the MCADE token has already smashed the $1 million barrier, making it one of the hottest new blockchain tokens on the market.

Metacade is quickly gaining momentum as gamers and investors recognize the potential to become a leader in the Web 3.0 gaming space. As a result, both are moving early to support the project to maximize their potential returns.

Almost 90% of the available MCADE tokens in the beta presale have been purchased at the introductory price of $0.008, leaving a small amount still available to intelligent investors. Once the beta presale is complete, MCADE tokens will remain open for purchase at the increased price of $0.10.

While this remains excellent value, the beta presale token price is 25% lower, promising an even better return to shrewd investors.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is the first play-to-earn (P2E) virtual arcade that harnesses the tremendous potential of Web 3.0 technology to build the metaverse’s premier gaming space.

Players can earn rewards in MCADE tokens as they interact with the platform. As well as earning while they play through success in tournaments and climbing leaderboards, players can earn rewards by sharing gaming knowledge, writing game reviews, and providing feedback to developers through the platform’s backtesting capability.

What makes Metacade unique?

GameFi-based apps are nothing new. Several gaming apps utilize blockchain but offer gamers fewer options or opportunities to earn than Metacade.

Metacade’s most significant selling point is the range of games available on the platform. Where many virtual gaming apps exist with either a single title or a minimal range to choose from, Metacade intends to host the most comprehensive library of titles of any metaverse gaming app.

In addition, Metacade isn’t simply a platform for gamers to hang out. Instead, there’s a significant focus on developing new titles unique to Metacade. Indeed, the platform supports game developers on their journey by offering them the chance to apply for funding through Metagrants to turn their plans into reality.

The platform’s greatest strength is that Metacade will put the power in the hands of users by granting them full autonomy on the direction the platform takes. For example, they will be able to stake MCADE tokens to vote on which games make the cut and go into development after assessing applications from developers.

Gamers can approve games they want to see within the community and not see the library full of titles they have no interest in or want to play. Indeed, the entire ethos of Metacade is to hand power back to the gamers. Metacade will remove barriers currently existing between gamers and development studios.

Metacade’s platform will undergo several iterations, each one bringing new features. For instance, there are plans for a career hub to link the finest new talent in metaverse gaming development with exciting Web3 companies.

The ultimate goal is to build a fully self-sufficient community with a flow of MCADE tokens from investors and advertisers into the wallets of developers, Metagrants, and players through rewards. By this stage, the plan is for Metacade to transition into a DAO, allowing the community members to build the best possible platform for gamers of all experience levels.

Why Invest in MCADE?

Blockchain gaming is a rapidly evolving industry with more than 2,000 percent growth since January 2021. Furthermore, experts predict that this growth will continue throughout the rest of the decade.

Metacade’s offering will position it at the vanguard of the metaverse gaming revolution, making the beta presale a wise investment. Moreover, with the price of an MCADE token at rock-bottom levels, there is substantial room for a significant and quick return on investment.

However, what makes Metacade such an attractive investment opportunity is the diverse and multi-layered roadmap that will lead to an ever-evolving environment. Unlike many crypto-platforms, which are limited by offering a single-use, Metacade has a unique longevity that will keep the platform growing in the future.