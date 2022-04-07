MetaSyndicate brings hold-to-earn to Ethereum NFTs

MetaSyndicate, a Web3.0 platform inspired by Isaac Asimov's works, has brought a new utility to NFTs on the Ethereum Mainnet – hold-to-earn, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

With that, it joins the ranks of leading global NFT projects like BAYC, Bored Ape, Crypto Punks, and Crypto Kitties.

What is H2E?

MetaSyndicate improves game development through advanced Hold-To-Earn (H2E) technology by accelerating the growth of idle play. The robust, powerful ecosystem allows NFT holders to thrive in the digital economy.

The platform provides educational programs, which support community members with the tools they need for success. It also offers a treasury of high-yielding assets. The team of MetaSyndicate commented:

Our mission is to activate guilds of players, enable local communities, and reward users from anywhere. We're proud to be in the business of improving people's lives via philanthropy and financial opportunity. We aim to bring all active gamers — more than 1 billion people across the world — into the P2E economy and together help shape the future of Web3 for the benefit of our holders and the entire ecosystem.

First guild begins with funding of 345 ETH

The first MetaSyndicate guild starts with 345 ETH funding. The MetaSyndicate community, which numbers more than 2,000 gamers, developed a self-paced independent system to improve existing play-to-earn assets and test upcoming ones.

About MetaSyndicate

MetaSyndicate is committed to empowering its members to unleash their untapped potential. They achieve this by creating a safe and supportive online environment, where members can practice and rehearse social interactions.

The platform’s missions attempt to make the metaverse a safe, inclusive, and equitable space. The team offers players constant rewards through P2E assets.