Metaverse gaming: 3 Undervalued coins under the radar

Play-to-earn games have been quite popular in the blockchain in the last 12 months. There is no doubt this is a unique trend, and we expect games to become more integrated into the metaverse in the future. After all, the metaverse brings in new possibilities for blockchain gaming, and here is how:

The metaverse will help create a gaming economy in digital ecosystems.

The integration of AR and VR in gaming will be possible with the metaverse.

The Metaverse is likely to change interactions between gamers forever.

Well, for investors who are looking for undervalued gaming coins that are fully integrated with the metaverse, we have three options below to consider:

Star Atlas (ATLAS)

While everyone else has been talking about Axie and Sandbox, Star Atlas (ATLAS) has been quietly building up its terrestrial game and bringing in a lot of active monthly users. The game is set in a virtual terrestrial world where players build spaceships to fight for the control of space.

It offers one of the most incredible immersive gaming experiences thanks to its strong virtual reality. ATLAS is the in-game currency within the Star Atlas universe. It is also the governance token for the platform, and it is a great investment for people looking for metaverse gaming.

Alien Worlds (TLM)

Still, in the world of terrestrial dominance and outer space, Alien Worlds (TLM) is another metaverse gaming token that offers augmented and virtual reality as well. The good thing about this token is that it also integrates some aspects of DeFi. There is also a fully integrated NFT marketplace.

MetaBlaze (MBLZ)