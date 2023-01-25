MetisDAO Foundation says decentralised autonomous organisations can use its KORIS technology to transition into decentraised autonomous companies, or DACs.

KORIS is designed to help businesses tap into the Web3 ecosystem.

While still in closed beta, the overall target is DAOs, Web3 businesses, freelancers and even Web2 companies.

MetisDAO Foundation, a crypto-focused firm looking to power the Web3 ecosystem via trustless and decentralised solutions, has unveiled KORIS, a new smart contracts platform designed to provide an end-to-end operational system for decentralised autonomous companies (DACs).

According to a blog post the Metis team published earlier this week, KORIS offers an infrastructure that decentralised companies can tap into to streamline and manage day-to-day operations related to their workforce.

The smart contracts-powered platform will offer DACs access to management and governance tools targeted at fostering further innovation across the Web3 ecosystem.

The introduction of @korisdac serves an important role to the Metis Web3 economy, the business layer to our ecosystem.@korisdac realizes the DAC, an evolution of the DAO, focused on building a more sustainable infrastructure for Web3 business.🦾 — Metis 🌿 (@MetisDAO) January 23, 2023

KORIS to offer multiple tools for businesses targeting Web3

As existing decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) look to become decentralised companies, KORIS will offer tools for functionality such as treasury management with Gnosis Safe infrastructure, wallet integration for gasless transactions and task management.

Users will also benefit from new integrations that help to make onboarding of new communities, payment management and alternative governance.

These tools will allow companies to “match the needs of customers looking to launch and grow web3 businesses,” the MetisDAO Foundation wrote.

DACs on KORIS are built for DAOs, Web3 founders, contributors, freelancers and Web2 companies eyeing the Web3 ecosystem. Currently, the project is in closed beta.