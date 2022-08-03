MEXC.com review: all you need to know about MEXC

MEXC, also known as MEXC Global, is a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2018. It features straightforward transactions and is accessible globally. Users can start trading, buying, and selling crypto as soon as they sign up.

How it works

MEXC is a hassle-free platform with a simple registration process. The services available are clearly listed on the top menu of the website. You’ll be asked for an email address to verify your account, and you will likely be good to go after that.

You start by clicking on “Sign Up” in the top right-hand corner of the homepage. You can register via mobile phone as an alternative to an email address, whichever is more convenient.

The platform recommends undergoing KYC to enhance security and raise your official withdrawal limit.

If you agree, among the documents that may be required as part of the KYC procedure are a national ID card, a driver’s license, or a passport.

If you sign up by phone, you’ll be prompted to link your number to Google Authenticator. You do this using the same login details as those for your MEXC Account.

You can deposit crypto or via debit or credit card. The easiest way is through MasterCard or Visa. You enter the details and select the amount of crypto you want to buy. One of the nicest surprises about this platform is how quickly funds appear in your wallet – it rarely takes more than half an hour.

You can purchase crypto via P2P Trade, which involves buying crypto privately from sellers all over the world via fiat transfer. To use this method, you will need to pass KYC.

It’s also possible to deposit crypto from another exchange or a wallet through the blockchain. This is done through the MEXC wallet. Select the blockchain and make a deposit.

Key features

MEXC stands out with its variety of more than 200 available cryptocurrencies. This is among the most offered by a crypto exchange.

MEXC offers margin trading, spot trading, ETF indices, and a futures market. There is leverage of up to 125x on the futures market and asset of your choice.

Staking for a number of cryptocurrencies is possible. It’s one way to earn a passive income. Among the assets available for staking are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polkadot.

The interest rate on earnings depends on the selection and market conditions. It’s around 10% on most cryptocurrencies, which is lucrative only if you’re holding a decent amount of crypto. We saw an APY of up to 70% on some new coins.

Pros

· Apps available for Android and Windows users

· Over 200+ cryptocurrencies available

· Several trading markets

· Staking available for several cryptocurrencies

· Fast and accurate charts

Cons

· No iOS app available

· Few assets in the quick buy option

· No quick swaps between two coins

Reasons to sign up with MEXC

The high leverage is appealing to professionals, but novices are advised to stay away from this type of trading as the losses can be dramatic.

What’s of benefit to everyone across the board? The highly accurate charts, which reflect changes in real-time. Imprecise and slow charts can cause users to lose money. These trading charts are among the fastest and most detailed we’ve seen.

They open with very little loading time. You can choose any asset or trading pair and the respective chart pops up momentarily for you to analyze and customize.

Traders can change the candles, choose different timestamps of the charts, expand the chart, select different main indices and sub-indices, etc.

What makes MEXC unique?

Apart from the super-fast and accurate charts, they stand out thanks to their professional, competent, and multilingual support team, who helps resolve issues quickly and effectively. You can reach the team via live chat or email. If you choose to send an email, you’ll get a response in several hours at most.

Final verdict

MEXC is a good choice for investors and traders of practically any experience level. The global crypto exchange offers services in almost every country. They prioritize security, urging users to take advantage of two-factor authorization and anti-hacking codes as additional protection of their accounts.

MEXC offers a vast range of crypto trading pairs to choose from, a sufficient number of trading markets, a mobile app for Android users, and staking on several cryptocurrencies. All of these aspects appeal to new users and secure the loyalty of existing customers.