MEXC Global officially lists UniX Gaming native token, Unix

The UniX Gaming native token, UniX, has been officially listed on MEXC Global, one of the top 20 exchanges. The listing comes shortly after UniX Gaming announced the launch of the Final Round Launchpad.

MEXC exchange has become the second centralized exchange to list UniX and several other listings are planned for later in the year.

Following the listing, UniX token holders will now be able to deposit their tokens in the MEXC wallet with real trading expected to begin at 2 PM UTC today after which MEXC customers will be able to trade and also withdraw UniX tokens.

After the listing announcement, the co-founder and CEO of Unix Gaming, Mirko Basil Doelger said:

“This is the second centralized exchange listing we’ve had this year, and we are so excited to announce more over the next several months. It has been a great year for us so far with our ‘Final Round’ launchpad in partnership with DAO Maker and SL2 Capital having just been announced. We are extremely grateful for our community’s support so far, and we’re excited to share more soon.”

MEXC Global

MEXC is a leading cryptocurrency exchange and is often referred to as a good exchange, especially for crypto investor beginners.

MEXC Global has more than 7 million users and listing UniX token exposes the token to millions of people especially those who trade on the exchange.

The exchange offers one-stop crypto services including spot trading, margin trading, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading, and staking services.

UniX Gaming

UniX Gaming was launched in June 2021 and was the first adopter of the play-to-earn (P2E) to combine the fun of gaming with helping people earn.

UniX offers scholarships to players from less developed countries, besides offering play-to-earn games.

UniX’s scholarships have produced the biggest gaming community, or guild, across the globe. It has more than 190,000 members.