MicroStrategy, a top business intelligence firm that’s the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is looking to hire a software engineer to help build a Lightning Network-based enterprise platform.

Bitcoin software engineer to build SaaS platform

On Friday, the US-based technology company announced it was on the hunt for an individual who will be tasked with developing a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

According to the firm, the new platform will offer innovative solutions around cyber-security challenges to enterprises as well as enable new e-commerce use-cases.

“The engineers at MicroStrategy are working on some exciting new Lightning apps to help our enterprise customers secure networks, monetize websites, and deploy wallets en masse using Bitcoin,” MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor tweeted, urging those interested in joining the team to apply for the position.

Among other qualifications, one is required to have experience in developing software solutions that leverage the Bitcoin blockchain and Lightning Network, or decentralised finance (DeFi) technologies.

Saylor left his role as MicroStrategy CEO early last month to become the Executive Chairman, stating at the time that he was taking the step to focus more on the company’s Bitcoin strategy.

Just this month, the company purchased an additional 301 bitcoins to bring its total holdings to 130,000.