Mike Tyson launches NFT collection on Binance

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is launching a Mystery Box NFT collection on Binance NFT, the leading global exchange’s NFT marketplace, Coin Journal learned from a press release. The sale begins tomorrow, April 5, 2022, at 11:00 UTC.

Tyson is the latest celebrity and athlete to show an interest in NFTs and begin exploring the space.

The boxing legend and his team will work together with the leading NFT platform to give people all over the world access to the vast collection, comprised of 15,000 NFTs.

Mystery Box NFT on sale for $44 BUSD

Sale participants can buy Mystery Box NFTs for $44. By taking part in the initiative, fans can unlock ownership of T-shirts, gloves, shorts, warm-up gear, and other signed physical Mike Tyson merchandise.

What’s more, they can acquire ownership of a unique, never-before-seen Mike Tyson NFT designed by Henric Aryee, a world-renowned crypto-native artist.

Exclusive access and rewards

Among other use cases of the Mike Tyson Mystery Box NFT are exclusive rewards, access, and information on upcoming Mike Tyson metaverse and NFT releases.

NFT holders will receive three free extra special edition NFTs, whose airdrop will take place later this year.

The boxing legend’s Mystery Box NFT sale on Binance NFT will continue until April 5, 2022, at 11:00 PM UTC. Soon after the primary sale is over, the secondary market will open. Buyers can collect five different designs: