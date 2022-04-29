The world’s biggest exchange by trading volume is officially listing MobileCoin (MOB) at 10:00 (UTC) today, which is just 30 mins from now at the time of publication! The trading pairs available for this coin will be MOB/BTC, MOB/BUSD, and MOB/USDT.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy MobileCoin, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy MobileCoin now

If you want to strike while the iron is hot, you should grab some MOB now before it goes live on Binance. Once that happens, its price is likely to spike dramatically.

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. FTX offers innovative products including industry-first derivatives, options, volatility products and leveraged tokens. We strive to develop a platform robust enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.

What is MobileCoin?

MobileCoin is the first carbon negative cryptocurrency. It’s designed to be used as digital cash on your phone. The MobileCoin Foundation coordinates and encourages a global community of developers working together to co-create the simplest possible encrypted payments network.

The platform boasts easy wallet recovery. You can recover your wallet if you lose your phone without trusting a provider with your private keys.

The entire ledger is opaque, individual transactions are cryptographically protected, and the network uses forward-secrecy.

Most transactions take less than ten seconds, so payments happen instantly. Last but not least, the platform is environmentally friendly, providing intuitive security at scale without electrical waste.

Should I buy MobileCoin today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

MobileCoin price prediction

Digital Coin Price is bullish on MOB. It was trading for just over $5 at the time of writing. Their prediction is as follows:

2022: $6.47 – $7.59

2023: $7 – $8

2024: $6.50 – $10

2025: $9.11 – $11

