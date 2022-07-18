The list of real-world use cases for Shiba Inu keeps growing with the latest acceptance by Yachtzoo, a Monaco-based luxury brokerage company, as a mode of payment.

The luxury yacht brokerage company in a blog published on its website has said that it has started accepting crypto payments through BitPay, a pioneer of blockchain payments.

BitPay has been one of the leading enablers for Shiba Inu payments and has immensely contributed to the widespread adoption of Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies.

Buying luxury boats using Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Yachtzoo partnered with BitPay to enable crypto payments in general and Shiba Inu is one of the prominent cryptocurrencies that BitPay allows for use for transactions. The other prominent cryptocurrencies that boat lovers could use to purchase luxury boats through BitPay include Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH).

In the published blog, Yachtzoo says:

“Our partnership with BitPay offers a host of benefits to our clients, ensuring all payments are secure and efficient. Unlike the high cost of credit cards that charge 3% transaction fee, BitPay charges 1% to approve the transaction and settlement. Additionally, BitPay offers the best bid exchange rates. When our clients buy and charter a yacht with cryptocurrency through BitPay, they can rest assured that their transactions are not just fast but are also safe. As BitPay is built around bitcoin, transactions are secure from identity theft and chargeback fraud.”

Yachtzoo was founded in 2017 in Monaco and is a leading yacht brokerage company. It has developed yachting hubs worldwide andy has offices in London, Monte Carlo, Buenos Aires, Fort Lauderdale, and Yokohama.