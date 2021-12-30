Monero rising steadily, gained 7% today: top places to buy Monero today

Monero has been rising steadily since it made good on its promise of a decentralized exchange built on privacy, speed, and low fees. If you want to know more about Monero, whether it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy Monero now, look no farther than this quick guide.

Top places to buy Monero now

What is Monero?

Monero was launched in 2014 with a simple goal: to allow transactions to take place privately and anonymously. Even though it’s commonly thought that BTC can conceal a person’s identity, it’s often easy to trace payments back to their original source because blockchains are transparent. On the other hand, XMR is designed to obscure senders and recipients alike through the use of advanced cryptography. The team behind Monero say privacy and security are their biggest priorities, with ease of use and efficiency coming second. It aims to provide protection to all users — irrespective of how technologically competent they are. Overall, XMR aims to allow payments to be made quickly and inexpensively without fear of censorship.

Should I buy Monero today?

Monero can be a profitable investment, but it can reverse its gains just as easily. Do market research and read price predictions before you decide whether it’s worth buying. The following section may help.

Monero price prediction

CoinPriceForecast predicts XMR to be worth $260 at the end of 2022. DigitalCoinPrice is even more bullish. The site is anticipating a price of $335 at the end of 2022. WalletInvestor is similar in its own prediction, expecting the coin to reach $321 in the same time frame. The biggest bull is Gov Capital, which expects Monero to nearly double over the next year. The site targets a price of $379 for the coin in 2022.

Monero on social media