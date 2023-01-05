Monero (XMR) Price Prediction 2025 – Here’s why investors prefer Metacade (MCADE)

According to leading industry experts, GameFi and play-to-earn (P2E) are set to explode in 2023-2025 . New market entrants in this sector are already gaining significant traction with investors, often at the expense of more established players in the wider market. The Monero price prediction 2025 illustrates this trend. It’s clear that many investors are now choosing crypto gaming stars such as Metacade over Monero. Read on to understand why.

Metacade is set to star

In just a short time, rising star Metacade has become one of the most talked about players in the GameFi sector. Metacade stands to lead well, at the convergence of 3 key areas: metaverse, arcade games, and cryptos. The platform’s goal is to become the #1 Web3 community hub for gamers, developers, investors and crypto fanatics.

Metacade is proving hugely popular with investors, because it offers something of real value to crypto gaming. Blockchain gamers will enjoy an unrivalled choice of games with genuine P2E potential. Developers benefit from a platform where they can test and market their games, run competitions, and find new staff. And investors and crypto fans can generate income through profitable investment and staking opportunities.

How Metacade Works

Mark Twain once famously said “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” That sentiment definitely applies to Metacade gamers, who can earn income through its Play2Earn games, Compete2Earn contests and tournaments, Create2Earn content creation, and Work2Earn testing and employment. Metacade directly connects players and developers, opening up opportunities for market research, new games and recruitment.

Underlining its commitment to its members, Metacade is creating exciting potential with its Metagrants initiative. Metagrants provide funding for designers to develop exciting new games on the platform. Factor in Metacade’s community-based model – ultimately leading to the creation of a full DAO – and it’s clear that all parts of the Metacade hub will benefit from the synergies across the group.

Monero’s secret

The premise behind Monero (XMR) is simple: it offers peer-to-peer currency transactions that are secret, anonymous and untraceable. That smart functionality is Monero (XMR)’s greatest strength – and its greatest weakness. There are plenty of people who have legitimate reasons for wanting to keep their businesses private. But there are also others who want to make secret transactions in order to cover up illegal activities like drug dealing, corruption or fraud.

In the aftermath of the FTX crash, people who lost large sums of money are calling for the introduction of tighter and tougher regulations . It’s clear that if organizations like the SEC follow through on regulation, it could make Monero (XMR)’s position challenging at best, and untenable at worst.

Metacade (MCADE) tops Monero (XMR)

While Monero must worry about the impact of new regulations, Metacade has no such fears. It can look forward to being part of a market sector that is only going one way. Metacade’s powerful business model , connecting all sides of the crypto gaming community, has won favor with expert analysts, developers, gamers and investors alike.

What’s more, some seasoned observers are predicting great things for the company’s share price when it launches – especially when taking advantage of their presale offer . All things considered, it’s easy to see why Metacade is clearly the best investment opportunity when compared to Monero.

Metacade (MCADE) Price Prediction

You can still buy into Metacade at the stage 1 prelaunch price of $0.01. The predicted launch price already looks like it will ensure a favorable return for early investors. But it’s when the P2E market really starts to take off that things could get interesting.

Investors in The Sandbox (SAND) at launch saw a 100x ROI at the height of the market, and there’s a chance Metacade could replicate that performance between 2023 and 2025, making it a better bet than the Monero price prediction.

But you need to be quick to make the most of the Metacade presale , as the first phase is selling out fast.

Monero (XMR) Price Prediction

When making the Monero price prediction up to 2025, it’s important to factor in a number of considerations. First, if volumes stay low, people will not need to use Monero. Second, if regulators push hard for greater transparency, it could spell trouble for Monero’s secret services. And third, there is always the chance that Monero could be hacked, thereby damaging its reputation.

For those reasons, the Monero price prediction 2025 is for no increase on the end 2022 price of $145.38.

Investors Prefer Metacade to Monero

Choosing between Metacade and Monero is not a difficult decision. One is an exciting, innovative newcomer in a booming sector. The other offers a service which could very realistically be outlawed by regulators looking to clean up the crypto industry. It’s no wonder that investors are choosing Metacade (MCADE) over Monero (XMR). You can join them by taking the opportunity to buy at the presale price .

You can buy XMR at eToro here .