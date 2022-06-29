MonkeyLeague Launches Initial $MBS Staking Support And Raffles For Highly Coveted Rewards

Tel Aviv, Israel, 29th June, 2022, Chainwire

MonkeyLeague has unveiled the bonus benefits to early $MBS token stakers. The initial staking program kicked off on June 27, 2022, and marks a crucial developmental milestone for the Studio.

$MBS Staking 1.0 is a crucial aspect of the MonkeyLeague ecosystem. The single-sided staking initiative will include up to total of 5 million claimable $MBS rewards, emitted daily over a fixed 90-day period started on June 27, 2022. Once users stake their $MBS, they will lock the $MBS on the smart contract (on the blockchain) for the entire duration with no option to remove it until the end of the said term.

The amount of claimable $MBS rewards is based on the total number of participants, the size of their stake, and how early you entered. There is a first-mover advantage to initial $MBS Staking, as those whowill participate sooner will be able to claim higher rewards.

MonkeyLeague CTO Nir Shney-Dor recently commented on the launch of Staking: “Being web3 pioneers means we are paving new paths everyday with respect to blockchain development. It involves being dynamic, flexible, and resilient in the face of many unknowns. I am beyond proud of this team of ninjas and what we built in the first version of $MBS Staking for our ecosystem.”

Coinciding with the daily $MBS rewards, there is also a massive rewards program for those who contribute to staking program within the first 72 hours as of June 27. Many prizes will be won, including BETA Whitelist Priority, or a whitelist spot to the much anticipated Stadium NFTs, and more.

Reward raffles will be randomly organised based on the size of users’ participation, ranging from 2,500 to 20,000 $MBS. Users who contribute 20,000 $MBS will be eligible for the 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, and 20,000 $MBS raffles.

Additionally, users can participate in the Pioneers Gear Up claims during the staking period ends, assuming they have 1,200 $MBS or more in their wallet after participating in the staking.

The launch of MonkeyLeague’s initial Staking Program comes on the heels of MonkeyLeague teaming up with Buff Gaming Platform in their mission to bridge Web2 and Web3 gaming. That partnership expands the appeal of non-fungible tokens and introduces special edition Monkey NFTs for the BUFF community.

MonkeyLeague is the next-gen web3 esports game that empowers players to Play, Compete, and Earn.

MonkeyLeague combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana blockchain, NFTs, and decentralised finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-and-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master.

