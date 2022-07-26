MonkeyLeague partners with BAYZ for quality esport soccer games

MonkeyLeague, a play-to-earn Web3 soccer game launched on the Solana blockchain, has announced its partnership with BAYZ, a Brazilian Web 3.0 gaming DAO.

As part of the partnership, MonkeyLeague has donated a sizeable number of NFT assets that will be distributed to the best gamers who will be able to earn rewards after participating in matches.

To our Latin American brothers & sisters…Here. We. Come! We are proud to announce a strategic partnership with @BAYZgg – a web3 gaming powerhouse in Brazil! One big step to where MonkeyLeague is the #1 played game in LATAM! LFG! Check it: https://t.co/9mgKSZwmxL$MBS pic.twitter.com/3gtl006IxN — MonkeyLeague 🐵⚽♟️ (@TheMonkeyLeague) July 26, 2022

Players can use a minimum of four NFTs to create the best team of their choice, train the players, play tournaments, play matches with real players, and be ranked in the league ranks.

BAYZ’s driving force has been to attract more people into the NFT gaming world. Ever since, they have been helping developers, publishers, and their partners to grow their businesses as well as get the best market services.

MonkeyLeague expansion into Latin America

According to MonkeyLeague, the new strategic partnership will bolster its expansion into Latin America since BAYZ has already established a strong community and a network of content creators.

In addition, BAYZ will offer full support to MonkeyLeague by creating and hosting tournaments as well as launching initiatives that will be aimed at expanding the MonkeyLeague ecosystem in the region.

MonkeyLeague’s aim since its launch has been to expand into the South American region, specifically Brazil, where a majority are video and football fans. MonkeyLeague believes that the love for football in this region can be used for the growth GameFi 3.0.

MonkeyLeague head of marketing and partnership, Oren Langberg said:

“We knew from the very beginning that Latin America as a whole would be a major focus for us in terms of markets, and Brazil is definitely a core of that plan. Partnering with a Web 3.0 gaming powerhouse like BAYZ is just one of many significant partnerships we have in place to bring a high-quality esports soccer game to Latin America. This is only the beginning.”

In addition, BAYZ Co-founder, João Borges said:

“We are committed to bringing more and more relevant partnerships to our NFT gaming community. The partnership with MonkeyLeague solidifies this commitment and places BAYZ as one of the market leaders in Web 3.0 games.”