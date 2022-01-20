Moonbeam is skyrocketing today, having added almost 25% to its value in the last 24 hours. If you want to know what Moonbeam is, if it’s worth investing in, and the top places to buy Moonbeam now, you’re about to find out.

Top places to buy Moonbeam now

As GLMR is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase GLMR using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy GLMR right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for GLMR

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including GLMR.

What is Moonbeam?

Moonbeam is an Ethereum-compatible smart contract parachain on Polkadot, which makes it easy to use popular Ethereum developer tools to build or redeploy Solidity projects in a Substrate-based environment.

Moonbeam is much more than just an EVM implementation: it’s a highly specialized parachain that mirrors Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more.

The Moonbeam platform extends the base Ethereum feature set with additional features such as on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integrations.

Should I buy Moonbeam today?

Most analysts are bullish on Moonbeam, but take price predictions and investment advice with a grain of salt. The amount you invest should be adjusted according to your individual risk tolerance.

Moonbeam price prediction

Price Prediction has a positive outlook on the price movement of Moonbeam. It is currently trading for $11.22. They expect it to reach at least $13.64 this year, up to $16.48. In 2023, $19.39 is the minimum it will trade for.

In 2024, the price of Moonbeam will be at least $27.16, going up to $33.28. Finally, it will trade for at least $39.51 in 2025.

