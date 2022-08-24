Moonbirds and Bored Apes to feature in The Sandbox’s Alpha Season 3

Holders of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from thirteen popular collections including Moonbirds, Bored Apes, and World of Women will be playable as avatars in The Sandbox’s Alpha Season 3 that launched today (Wednesday).

During a walkthrough of the platform, the co-founder and COO of The Sandbox Sébastien Borget explained:

“If you own those NFTs, those 2D images, you will be able to see them become a 3D character on the avatar creator and immediately interact with them.”

Boget went ahead to add:

“We are excited to develop new use cases for the owners of these collections, starting with digital identity and the ability to create the worlds for these NFTs to be played with and evolve.”

The Sandbox’s commitment to interoperability

The sandbox said that the decision to roll out this option was part of its commitment to interoperability. As a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox was a founding member of the Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3 (OMA3) DAO.

The first Alpha season, Season 1, was released in late 2021 while the second season, Season 2, was released in March 2022 and it has attracted 350,000 players.

In Alpha Season 3, The Sandbox will feature about 100 experiences in a period of ten weeks. This will include collaborations with popular brands like Ubisoft’s Rabbids, Snoop Dogg, Atari, and Care Bears. It will also feature user-generated content and twenty experiences on the Sandbox Game Maker Fund.