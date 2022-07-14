Moto Genesis NFT Collection launched: Wilder World (WILD) token price surges

Metaverse crypto coins are continuously building their ecosystems; something that has made them remain popular even as the general crypto market continues to trade sideways. Wilder World (WILD) cryptocurrency is one of such metaverse tokens.

The Wider World (WILD) token has surged by over 30% today following the release of the Wilder Moto Genesis NFT collection on July 12.

At the time of writing, the WILD token was trading at $0.2716 and had hit a daily high of $0.2751.

Wilder Moto Genesis NFT Collection

The Wilder Moto Genesis NFT Collection that was released by Wilder World on July 12 featured 6,396 Moto NFTs. The Motos are envisaged to get new homes in the Wiami garages in the hands of top collectors and wheel racers.

The NFT collection is part of the broader Wilder Genesis Rewards Program that was launched to reward genesis Wheel NFT holders. They are similar to the tokens that ApeCoin airdropped to the holders of BAYC NFTs.

Wilder World is simply awarding the purchasers of the Wheels NFT collection.

Getting a Moto NFT

Those with the Genesis Wheels NFTs can get the Moto NFTs by going to the Wilder World website, connecting their wallets, and finding out whether they qualify to claim a Moto NFT. The claiming period lasts up to July 19th.

Those without the Wheels NFTs and still willing to purchase the Moto NFTs can head to OpenSea and purchase Wilder Moto at a floor price of 0.7 ETH.

It is important to note that the Wilder Moto NFTs are currently mystery boxes and will only be revealed after July 19th. Currently, the NFTs appear as black and white see-through designs.

What is Wilder World?

Wilder World is a leading metaverse and NFT project that was launched in May 2021. It is building its Metaverse using the Epic Games’ latest Unreal Engine 5 which ensures high-quality graphics and an engaging experience.

Wilder World aims at creating an RPG-themed ecosystem in the metaverse that allows users to own virtual real estates, customize characters, and drive vehicles among many other things.

While Wilder World is all about NFTs, it has a native utility token by the name WILD, which is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. WILD is the primary asset for purchasing NFTs within the Wilder World ecosystem and it can also be traded on several crypto exchange platforms.