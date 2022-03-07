MovieBloc, a decentralized movie and content distribution platform, is surging on news of lucrative film studio partnerships. The exciting movies it screens contribute to its massive popularity.

This article has everything you need to know about MovieBloc, tells you if it’s worth buying, and shares the best places to buy MovieBloc now.

What is MovieBloc?

MovieBloc is using blockchain tech to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates.

The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.

The platform has screened almost 1,000 movies and dramas. In the long run, MovieBloc aims to create the largest participant-centered film ecosystem.

Should I buy MovieBloc today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

MovieBloc price prediction

MovieBloc just broke $0.01, exceeding expectations. Price Prediction forecasts it will trade for at least double this amount in 2023. It can reach a maximum of $0.023 with the average price of $0.021 throughout the year.

In 2024, 1 MovieBloc is expected to reach at least $0.029. It can go up to $0.034 with the average trading price of $0.030. The following year, it will trade for $0.043 as a bare minimum.

