After launching on Binance Smart Chain yesterday, Marshall Rogan Inu hit an all-time high of $0.04 according to Coin Market Cap. It also went live on PancakeSwap. Its ascent continues today.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Marshall Rogan Inu, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Marshall Rogan Inu now

As MRI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase MRI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy MRI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for MRI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including MRI.

What is Marshall Rogan Inu?

Marshall Rogan Inu is a meme coin combining UFC and dog-themed coins. It bills itself as the first token offering UFC fighters direct sponsorship, which it does in ether and the native MRI token.

They can use the funds to cover their expenses and engage with the community. MRI will sponsor events and training camps for fighters and help finance medical treatment to support their health and increase their earning potential.

Among the athletes sponsored by MRI are Chael Sonnen, Brandon Moreno, Bobby Gree, Derek Brunson, and more. The project was named after Marshall Rogan, the dog of popular UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Should I buy Marshall Rogan Inu today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Marshall Rogan Inu price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts the price of Marshall Rogan Inu will reach at least $0.097 this year. It can go up to $0.11 with the average trading price of $0.10.

In 2023, one MRI will trade for at least $0.15. It can reach $0.17 with the average price of $0.15 throughout the year. They predict a peak of $0.26 in two years and the minimum level of $0.30 in 2025.

