Multi-chain NFT platform WEYU has partnered with Zilliqa to provide users with easy access to NFTs.

Commenting about the partnership, the head of Metaverse and NFTs at Zilliqa, Sandra Helou, said;

“Multichain integration is one way for L1 blockchains like Zilliqa to achieve greater interoperability. More importantly, it enables the value and utility that NFTs offer to extend beyond its native platform. Think about the possibilities that could unleash for creators, who now have a far wider audience to showcase their unique works too. By partnering with WEYU, Zilliqa is helping to bring more users into our ecosystem and the blockchain space in general. Ultimately we’re supporting mass adoption by making NFTs more accessible to individuals and brands through a no-code solution.”

WEYU’s YU Launch tool

By integrating with WEYU, Zilliqa’s ecosystem will become an NFT powerhouse. Zilliqa is designed as a scalable and secure platform for building decentralized applications while WEYU is purpose-built to drive the large-scale adoption of NFTs. Together the two will enable anyone to easily access, create and manage digital assets including NFTs.

WEYU has created an NFT generating tool called YU Launch that is specifically designed for the Zilliqa blockchain. This will subsequently increase the number of NFT creators joining the WEYU platform and the Zilliqa blockchain ecosystem as a whole.

One of the main advantages of this partnership is providing creators and builders to construct digital assets free of cost and within minutes using the YU Launch tool.

Commenting about the partnership, WEYU Co-Founder, Chris Dawe, said

“WEYU believes that Web3 can deliver a new chapter in accessing opportunities never before available on the internet. By building user-friendly applications on top of the greatest technology of our times, blockchain, people across the globe will be able to transact digital items of value and create new economies across the World Wide Web. By partnering with Zilliqa, a mature and attractive alternative to Ethereum and other layer 1’s, WEYU taps into a new and exciting frontier of possibilities. With our first collaboration we bring – YU-Launch – the no-code NFT generation platform but this is just the beginning! The next chapter of this collaboration is sure to attract the masses to the Zilliqa ecosystem.”