Myria launches much-awaited Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Myria L2

Myria, an Ethereum-based layer 2 scaling solution, built to empower digital assets, NFT, and blockchain gaming, has today launched its much-awaited blockchain gaming-focused Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, Myria L2.

Myria L2 will deliver instant and secure trades and zero gas fee transactions for non-fungible tokens (NFTs0 and blockchain gaming.

The Myria L2 launch included a full suite of developer and gamer-focused products including Myria Wallet, Developer SDK, and NFT marketplace. It will enable both creators and users to unlock scalability benefits offered by Myria.

After the launch, Myria co-founder, Brendan Duhamel, said:

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such a strong community eager to join the Myria L2. With this launch, the team is very thrilled to see our vision finally come to life.”

Duhamel also added:

“We are incredibly excited to bring the industry this next step forward with what we’ve built. We see massive potential in the underlying technology we have built to support NFT scalability and we believe blockchain gaming will be the next big vertical for NFTs. This is why we have created NFT solutions purpose-built to serve game developers and game builders. We’re just getting started!”

Myria L2

The Myria L2 utilizes StarkWare’s Zero-Knowledge Rollup (ZK-Rollup) technology to bundle large numbers of transactions in a single transaction. It facilitates 9,000 transactions per second (TPS).

Blockchain gamers and NFT users, who are currently about 1.2 million, on Myria will now be able to create a Myria wallet with “one-click” and mint, trade and transfer NFTs with zero gas fee and 100% carbon neutral.

The Myria Developer Solution takes on an API-first approach that simplifies complex blockchain interactions with Myria’s set of REST APIs and SDKs. As a result, developers will be able to launch any NFT projects such as blockchain games within hours without having to be a blockchain coding guru.