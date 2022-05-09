Cryptocurrency social trading platform NAGAX introduces new $100,000 ‘NFT Creator Fund’

NAGAX, a crypto social trading platform, has announced the launch of its NFT platform, NAGAX. The launch of the NFT platform is followed by the launch of its ‘NFT Creator Fund’ to help artists and content creators in the digital art space launch their NFT projects.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, NAGAX said the application period for projects kicked off on the 1st of May 2022 and runs through the 31st of July.

NFT projects have a chance to participate in the $100,000 fund to support their collection launch. The NAGAX team said;

“The ‘NAGAX Creator Fund’ aims to give all creators and artists (big or small) an opportunity to participate and a chance to get their share of the $100,0000 fund in launch and marketing support. Additionally, the creator fund will help NFT projects launch their NFT collection on NAGAX upcoming NFT marketplace.”

Get up to 100K to help launch your NFT collection with a crypto community of millions. 🤑 Submit your work to get in on the change where art & crypto intersect by Jul 31st. Apply to the NAGAX Creator Fund today!🎨https://t.co/FTEg6JBspQ#NAGAX NFT Market Place coming soon👀 pic.twitter.com/5leCIyFMCR — NAGAX (@NAGAX_Official) May 6, 2022

The team added that the fund is ideal for artists, content creators and people intending to launch their NFT collections. By leveraging the NAGAX NFT platform, NFT creators will have limitless access to a large community of potential collectors.

After the application deadline elapses, the NAGAX team will contact the most creative artists and NFT creators via email the NAGAX feed, and NAGAX official social media platforms.

Furthermore, the team said the chosen projects will be announced by Monday, the 10th of August 2022 and receive their share of $100,000 in marketing and launch support.

The selected content creators and artists will have the opportunity to launch their NFT collections on the NXNFT Marketplace. Users can mint and trade NFTs on this marketplace with zero fees. The artists can also set royalty fees, sell in auctions or at fixed prices and export their NFTs to Ethereum-based wallets such as MetaMask.

NAGAX said its NFT Creators Fund is unlike the others as it gives full rights to the NFT owners. NAGAX concluded that;

“The funds from the collection that are sold are completely and boundlessly intellectual property of the creator of the collection at hand.”