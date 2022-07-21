Navcoin price has recovered recently. Is it a good coin to buy?

The Navcoin price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days as cryptocurrency prices rebound. The NAV token rose to a high of $0.1385, which was the highest level since May 17th. It has risen by more than 186% from its lowest level this year. As a result, its total market cap has jumped to over $10 million.

What is NAV and why is it rising?

Navcoin is a relatively small cryptocurrency that was started in 2014. The developers’ goal was to solve some of the challenges that Bitcoin has. Most importantly, they wanted to solve the privacy challenges that the coin had.

Navcoin solves the challenge of privacy by ensuring that all transactions are highly private and that no one can track them. It uses a secondary sub-chain known as NavTech that enables transaction anonymization and mixing.

For example, when a person sends Navcoins, the funds first move to the sub chain, where they are tweaked before they get to the recipient. Navcoin was also among the first coins to implement a proof-of-stake consensus.

Navcoin’s developers have also created more features. In addition to the native NAV token, they have launched xNAV, which is a private currency created to protect information by hiding the sending and receiving addresses and amount. They also launched xNAV, which is a wrapped representation of NAV.

The Navcoin price has bounced back in line with the overall recovery of other cryptocurrencies. Indeed, Bitcoin has jumped to over $24,000 while Ether has moved to about $1,500. As a result, the total market cap of all coins has risen to over $1 trillion.

Navcoin has also jumped as investors cheer the strong performance of other privacy tokens. For example, Monero has jumped by more than 5% in the past 24 hours. The same is true with other coins like Dash and ZCash.

Navcoin price prediction

The daily chart shows that the NAV price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. It has managed to move above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved close to the overbought level.

Therefore, the coin will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at $0.50. However, a drop below the support level at $0.106 will invalidate the bullish view.