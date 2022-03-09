The live NEAR Protocol price today is $11.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $750.6 million. The 22nd biggest coin by market cap is up 12.61% in the last 24 hours.

If you want to know what NEAR Protocol is, if it would make a good investment, and the top places to buy NEAR, you've come to the right place.

Top places to buy NEAR now

What is NEAR?

NEAR Protocol is a layer-one blockchain that was designed as a community-run cloud computing platform. It eliminates some of the limitations that have been bogging competing blockchains, such as low transaction speeds.

NEAR uses human-readable account names, unlike the cryptographic wallet addresses common to Ethereum. NEAR also introduces unique solutions to scaling problems and has its own consensus mechanism called “Doomslug.”

NEAR uses its Nightshade technology to improve transaction throughput massively. Nightshade is a variation of sharding, in which individual sets of validators process transactions in parallel across multiple sharded chains, improving the overall capacity of the blockchain.

In contrast to “regular” sharding, shards in Nightshade produce a fraction of the next block, called “chunks.” In doing so, NEAR Protocol is able to achieve up to 100,000 transactions per second.

It can also achieve near-instant transaction finality thanks to a one-second block cadence while keeping transaction fees at virtually zero.

Should I buy NEAR today?

NEAR can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

NEAR price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts a minimum price of $18.38 in 2023. NEAR can go up to $22.33 with the average price of $19.04 throughout 2023.

In 2024, the price of NEAR Protocol will reach at least $27.81. The highest it can go is $32.41 with the average trading price of $28.76. Finally, NEAR will change hands for at least $41.45 in 2025.

