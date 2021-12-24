NEAR Protocol (NEAR) started off the week with some incredible gains. The coin appears to have held steady, adding up to this surge. In fact, in intraday trading today, the coin was up nearly 16% at the time of writing. Analysts see the uptrend holding steady into early 2022. So, should you buy NEAR? Well, here are some notable facts:

A bullish trend that started earlier in the week has culminated in superb intraday gains of nearly 16%

NEAR has easily surged beyond its $11.83 resistance and is now testing $17.5

RSI readings look positive, with NEAR also trading well above the 25- and 50-day simple moving averages.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) – price action and prediction

It’s been quite a superb week for the NEAR Protocol (NEAR) overall. The coin started off on Monday with decent gains and appears to have maintained the uptrend till now. At press time, NEAR was selling at $15.62, nearly 16% up in 24 hours.

Many analysts were watching to see if the coin would break the $11.83 resistance. It did quite easily, and now, the intraday surge has NEAR tested the $17.50 mark.

If the bullish uptrend seen this week holds a bit longer, it is likely that the coin will surpass that threshold. After that, a serious breakout could push NEAR into new highs. But there are a few headwinds to note, including possible market-wide volatility in cryptos at the start of 2022.

Should you buy NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

To be fair, the NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has been one of the most popular blockchains for investors, and for good reasons. Its fundamental value is still good and in the long term, NEAR will be worth more. But the recent bullish surge gives even short-term traders a decent chance to load up on NEAR and ride the uptrend for as long as possible.