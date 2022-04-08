Web3 users who want to use their wallet of choice to interact with the NEAR blockchain now have a wide variety of options.

Wallet Selector, an intuitive pop-up that allows users to choose their preferred wallet, has gone live. The NEAR token gained 23% as a result.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the NEAR Protocol and coin, including whether and where to buy NEAR if you choose.

Top places to buy NEAR now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy NEAR with Binance today

Okcoin

Okcoin is a globally licensed exchange with offices in San Francisco, Miami, Malta, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan. Okcoin's mission is to help decentralize finance and level the economic playing field for everyone around the world. Serves 190+ countries with over 100K+ active traders and investors.

Buy NEAR with Okcoin today

What is NEAR?

NEAR Protocol is a layer-one blockchain that was designed as a community-run cloud computing platform and that eliminates some of the limitations that have been bogging competing blockchains, such as low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability.

This provides the ideal environment for DApps and creates a developer and user-friendly platform. For instance, NEAR uses human-readable account names, unlike the cryptographic wallet addresses common to Ethereum.

NEAR also introduces unique solutions to scaling problems and has its own consensus mechanism called “Doomslug.”

Should I buy NEAR today?

NEAR can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

NEAR price prediction

Wallet Investor expects a long-term increase. NEAR will trade for $62.45 in April 2027. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +227%. If you invest $100 in it now, it may be up to $327 in 2027.

NEAR on social media