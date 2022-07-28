NETGEAR, Inc. has added support for Phantom, Solana’s self-custody wallet, to expand options for NFTs on Meural canvases, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Meural showcases digital artworks

Collectors will have the opportunity to link their Phantom wallets and show their NFTs on the digital canvas Meural starting next month.

It aims to display digital works in the same way as classical art and is comprised of Meural Art Library, a web portal, a smartphone app, etc.

Onboarding NFT fans on Solana

NETGEAR supports Coinbase and MetaMask wallets. The latest addition aims to introduce NFT fans within the native Solana ecosystem to Meural and invites the vibrant community of collectors and creators to use it to inspire others to create art.

Meural content manager Poppy Simpson said:

We’ve made sure NFT collectors and Meural owners can showcase their collections from the comfort of their homes. We’re excited to be working with Solana and alongside people who are just as committed to powering the NFT ecosystem as we are.

Meural displays will anchor the visual NFT experience Solana Spaces in Hudson Yards starting today. This experience is the first physical community, retail, and educational space in the world dedicated to Web3.

Visitors can learn about different Web3 projects, NFTs, DeFi, blockchain, etc. they can also buy Meural canvases on location. Solana Spaces founder Vibhu Norby said:

Bringing together Solana, Meural, and Phantom is exactly the type of initiative Solana Spaces was made for. We are delighted to showcase this incredible integration and product.

Meural, Phantom, Solana: a unique combo

Phantom is the most rapidly growing crypto wallet in the world, while Solana is the fastest blockchain with the most dynamically growing ecosystem.

Meural can offer users a top-end wallet experience with the integration of Phantom, enabling them to experience the Solana ecosystem as fully as possible.

Phantom CEO Brandon Millman said:

Millions of Solana users are displaying, collecting, and securing NFTs thanks to Phantom. We are overjoyed to be able to transform this experience into reality and provide collectors with more engaging ways to showcase their collections through Meural digital canvases.

About NETGEAR

Netgear, Inc. is an American computer networking company which produces networking hardware for service providers, businesses, and consumers. They operate as a service provider and in retail and commerce.