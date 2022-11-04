MetaQuants has launched a real-time appraisal algorithm for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Nexo-backed NFT technology provider MetaQuants has announced the launch of its new cutting-edge NFT pricing algorithm.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the alpha version of the product is optimised for NFT-backed lending, penalising overpricing and market manipulations (known as wash trading).

MetaQuants is one of the first NFT-focusd projects incubated by Nexo Ventures. MetaQuants was part of Nexo’s $150 million Web3-focused investment fund, which saw Nexo provide a grant and strategic guidance to the MetaQuants team, empowering them to turn the solution into a standalone product.

As a leader in the NFT lending space, Nexo realised the need for a real-time mark-to-market NFT algorithm that provides reliable valuation estimates for assets that are illiquid and prone to market manipulation.

MetaQuant’s pricing algorithm can be crucial to Nexo’s upcoming non-custodial infrastructure, including but not limited to a self-served NFT lending product.

MetaQuants is currently in the process of raising seed funding, and the team is focused on putting together institutional-grade appraisal and risk management tools for NFTs.

The team believes that the full-scale product could be used as a real-time collateral appraisal for various types of NFT assets, marketplace, asset under management estimates for NFT portfolios, and wallet analytics.

MetaQuants’ solutions intend to bring further transparency, accuracy, and risk management to a space that is volatile and needs a reliable solution.

Nexo is the world’s leading regulated digital assets institution, with over $4 billion in assets under management. The company’s mission is to maximise the value and utility of digital assets by offering a comprehensive suite of products that include advanced trading solutions for retail and institutional clients.

Meanwhile, MetaQuants is the best-in-class technology provider for institutional-grade real-time NFT appraisal and risk management solutions. Driven by its team’s conviction in the narrative of NFT financialisation, the firm is building the analytics infrastructure for the future of finance.