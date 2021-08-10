Next-gen coin Cartesi is up 94% this week: where to buy CTSI

Cartesi leads by trade volume amongst crypto’s top gainers today

Cartesi is one of the leading mid-cap coins in today’s market, with a huge trade volume of $1,030,806,060 over the last 24 hours and a 70% gain over the same period. The blockchain is developed by PhDs from the world’s top universities who also have experience at leading tech firms such as Microsoft Research, and the CTSI token has initiated a steep price hike back towards its all-time high.

To learn more about Cartesi, read on. You’ll also find the best places to buy CTSI today.

What is Cartesi?

Cartesi is a smart contracts blockchain system that prioritises scalability, accessibility, and future-proofing in its pursuit of improving leading chains such as Ethereum. It allows decentralised applications (dApps) to be coded in mainstream languages and deploys optimistic rollups to enable high-level layer-2 scaling. Cartesi’s native sidechain, Noether, handles all micro-processes, ensuring that the main chain remains unclogged for more complex transactions.

So far, Cartesi supports Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Matic (Polygon), with Elrond support being added in the near future.

Should I buy CTSI today?

CTSI is in a pretty good place right now and looks set for a prolonged swing to the upside. A glance at its 1-month chart shows a decisive breakout from a month-long rangebound state, and significant momentum being gathered by the token. With a 66% rally today, CTSI has climbed 94% this week.

CTSI 1-month chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This has taken the price to $0.8241, and the coin is getting closer to its all-time high of $1.74. Although the all-time high seems far off, the slope of the current price chart resembles the slope that led to the previous high. Cryptocurrency markets frequently exhibit fractals and “rhyming” histories, and so investors could expect a repeat of May’s high.

