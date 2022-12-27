Investors can deposit an amount of up to $2.5 million with Unicoin.

Unicoin was created to address early coin volatility

Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters

Next-generation asset-backed crypto Unicoin unveiled a new investment opportunity: a free 10-year option to buy its native coin at 20 cents per unit. The platform expects Bitcoin to rally in 2023. A similar offer for BTC would make it available for $13.50 now, with a guaranteed 120,000% ROI, according to a press release.

Plans are for the price to double in 4 years

Investors can deposit an amount of up to $2.5 million with Unicoin. For a period of a decade, they will be able to convert the deposit into unicoins at 20 cents each. The platform’s goal is to double that price by 2027, which will achieve an ROI of 20,000%.

While Unicoin can’t guarantee the growth of its price, investors may withdraw their funds in cash after one year. If they hold their deposits for five years, they will generate 50% interest. Unicoin CEO Alex Konanykhin said:

Unicoin sold $250 million worth of its native coins via our Buy Now, Pay Later program. We are now offering investors an option that no other cryptocurrency has ever offered – to move up to 5% of this future funding to the present. The collapse of FTX ended the era of non-transparent, assetless cryptocurrencies. They will be replaced by assets-backed, audited, compliant, and publicly-reported solutions like Unicoin. We are working on transforming Unicoin into a major crypto brand, and one of our biggest pros is relying on superior funding options.

Backed by a diverse asset portfolio

Unicoin was created to address early coin volatility. Among the assets in the diversified portfolio backing it is equity in dynamically growing companies positioned to achieve a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Unicoin’s stable and unique offering has garnered the support of industry leaders, business luminaries, and policymakers like Steve Wozniak, Apple’s co-founder. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of one of the most iconic recent business series, according to Forbes – Unicorn Hunters.