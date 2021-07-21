NFT Starter rallies 251%, sets new ATH: where to buy NST

NFT Starter (NST) is an NFT launchpad that has just clocked a new all-time high after surging by 136% overnight.

One of the only cryptocurrencies to record a new all-time high in the current bear market is NFT Starter (NST), a launchpad project designed to help finance new NFT startups via community funding on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The NFT craze likely has a long way to go, so early investors could foreseeably turn a huge profit on their investment. Read on to find out how and where to buy NST in order to become an early adopter today.

What is NFT Starter?

NFT Starter is an NFT launchpad built on the Binance Smart Chain. A launchpad is a community-oriented project, built on the blockchain, that allows new projects and startups to crowdsource their initial capital requirements. This is essentially a decentralised form of venture capital (VC), and benefits investors (who get unprecedented access to startup equity) and projects (who face lower barriers to entry than with traditional VC).

The launchpad will focus on NFT (nonfungible token)-based projects, which are centred around digital ownership of unique items on the blockchain, and the NST token will be used to conduct all relevant transactions on the platform. The NFT Starter team has chosen the Binance Smart Chain to build on, as it offers faster transaction speeds and lower fees than competitors like Ethereum.

Should I buy NST today?

If you believe in the NFT movement in the long run, you may well want to invest in NST tokens, but you may also be interested if you’re trying to make a quick profit. NST has rallied by well over 200% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap and has set a new all-time high in the process.

This could easily provide a platform for an ascent to dizzying heights and can be seen as extraordinarily impressive, as setting new highs in the depths of a bear market certainly takes some doing.