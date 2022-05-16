Niftables has launched its nonfungible token (NFT) platform in a bid to make it easier for brands and content creators to monetise their work.

Niftable has announced the launch of its NFT platform. According to the press release shared with Coinjournal today, the company said the NFT platform is designed for content creators and brands.

The company added that its NFT technology gives brands and creators the fastest path from vision to their own white-label NFT platforms. Niftables pointed out that numerous A-list brands and creators are already building their NFT platforms using its technology, with major official announcements coming soon.

Niftables Co-founder Jordan Aitali said,

“A one-stop-shop doesn’t mean one-size-fits-all. That’s why Niftables is built to let creators and brands fully customize their white-label NFT platforms from the get-go. We ensure that each creator’s NFT platform is in tandem with their branding and overall vision.”

Niftables said it recognises the high entry barrier brands and content creators face when exploring the nonfungible token space. Most creators struggle with designing, developing, minting and distributing their NFTs.

This is where Niftables comes in. The company said it is driving the mass adoption of NFTs by eliminating the barriers to entry and creating the ultimate, full-suite NFT platform for content creators, brands, and users alike.

Niftables is able to achieve its objective thanks to the Niftables metamarket, which offers cutting-edge, custom technology, full automation of NFT utilities, and seamless front and back-end integration into an NFT network.

The metamarket is designed to consolidate the full array of current and innovative NFT features into one easy-to-use platform, as well as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) compatible 3D galleries. Thus, allowing users to enjoy the experiences of the metaverse from the comfort of their homes.

In addition to the native crypto users, Niftables enables non-crypto native users to enter the NFT space thanks to the addition of fiat payment gateways and integrated custody solutions.

The company said it plans to launch a cross-chain, fiat-ready, gas-free marketplace where users can buy, trade, sell, swap and redeem their NFTs or rewards from the creators’ white-label platforms or directly from the Niftables marketplace.

The Niftables marketplace will serve as a hub for buyers to gain access to all verified white-label platforms, stores, profiles and collections, and to buy and sell NFTs and display their 3D meta galleries, the company added.