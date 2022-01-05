Celo is a blockchain ecosystem focused on increasing cryptocurrency adoption among smartphone users. It is the 64th biggest coin by market ranking and gained 7% today. This article explains what Celo is, if it’s worth investing in, and the top places to buy Celo today.

Top places to buy Celo now

What is Celo?

Celo’s main unique selling point lies in its focus on smartphone users. The company argues that the number of smartphone owners is increasing exponentially, but the number of people using cryptocurrency is rising at a much slower pace.

Cryptocurrency is further highly suited to regions in which a large section of the population does not have access to the banking sector, but still has a smartphone.

Bridging the gap between the two technologies is what Celo aims to do, along with harnessing the benefits of DeFi by supporting the creation of DApps and smart contracts.

Optimized for mobile, the Celo blockchain automatically calculates transaction fees, and also allows users to pay the gas fees which power transactions in any currency.

Should I buy Celo today?

Price predictions should only be taken as the informed opinion of a market analyst. In light of the fact that it’s very difficult to make an accurate prediction, take the time to see how the price of Celo will develop before committing to an investment.

Celo price prediction

Wallet Investor believes Celo can be a good investment. Its price can go up from $5.75 to $7.42 in one year. This brings the earning potential to +29% in one year. In five years, 1 Celo will be worth $17.

