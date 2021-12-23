The live NEAR Protocol price today is $12.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.7 billion. NEAR Protocol has gained 33% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy NEAR, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy NEAR now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy NEAR with Binance today

What is NEAR?

NEAR Protocol is a layer-one blockchain that was designed as a community-run cloud computing platform and that eliminates some of the limitations that have been bogging competing blockchains, such as low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability. This provides the ideal environment for DApps and creates a developer and user-friendly platform. For instance, NEAR uses human-readable account names, unlike the cryptographic wallet addresses common to Ethereum. NEAR also introduces unique solutions to scaling problems and has its own consensus mechanism called Doomslug.

Should I buy NEAR today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

NEAR price prediction

Wallet Investor anticipates a long-term increase. In 2026, they expect the price of 1 NEAR to be $45. A 5-year investment will yield revenue of around 241. If you put $100 in NEAR now and WI is right, your investment will be worth $341 in 5 years.

NEAR on social media