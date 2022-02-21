No end to Quant’s gains in sight: top places to buy Quant

Quant launched just under four years ago with the mission to link blockchains and networks globally without reducing network efficiency and interoperability. Quant has been gaining steadily over the past weeks.

If you want the details about what Quant is, if it would make a good investment, and the top places to buy Quant, you’ve come to the right place – you’re about to find out!

Top places to buy Quant now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy QNT with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy QNT with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Quant?

Recent years have seen massive advances in distributed ledger technologies, such as blockchain, DAG and Tempo.

The result is a significant shift in the way individuals and organisations connect and interact with each other, enabling them to exchange information and assets, more securely, simply and cost-effectively.

Quant has developed Overledger DLT gateway – the world’s first DLT gateway for enterprises that delivers interoperability across different systems, networks, and more.

They are currently working on a platform to help enterprises, governments, and individuals all over the world take advantage of powerful tech’s true potential.

Overledger DLT ensures compatibility in a secure, simple, and cost-effective manner without the risk of bottlenecks or the need for new infrastructure.

Should I buy Quant today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

Quant price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts a long-term increase. In February 2027, they predict 1 QNT will be worth $1,050. A 5-year investment could generate revenue of around +755%. If you put $100 into Quant now, you will have $855 in 2027…if WI’s forecast comes true.

Quant on social media