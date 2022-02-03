No end to Quant’s rally in sight: top places to buy Quant now

Quant was the biggest winner in the top 100 biggest coins by market cap yesterday. Today, its rally continues. It has added a third to its value today and is currently trading for $138.

If you want to learn all the details around Quant, including whether it’s a valuable asset and the best places to buy Quant now, you’ve come to the right place.

What is Quant?

Quant launched in June 2018 with the goal of connecting blockchains and networks on a global scale, without reducing the efficiency and interoperability of the network. It is the first project to solve the interoperability problem through the creation of the first blockchain operating system.

Quant’s operating system, Overledger, was designed to act as a gateway for any blockchain-based project to access all other blockchains. It also works in connecting an application to other applications in the same blockchain ecosystem, like Ethereum.

More than multiple blockchain interactions, Quant creates different layers for apps to interact at different levels. Quant has different layers for transactions, messaging, filtering and ordering, and an application for sharing and referencing identical messages related to other applications.

Should I buy Quant today?

Quant may be a unique and valuable asset, but it is also a volatile one. Any investment you make should be adjusted to your risk tolerance.

Quant price prediction

According to Cryptonewsz, demand for Quant will skyrocket in December, resulting in a massive upswing in prices by the end of the year. 1 QNT will trade for $200 at this time.

In 2023, they predict a price of around $206. The following year, Quant will exceed the expectations of most cryptocurrency and forex investors, reaching $305.

