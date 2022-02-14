SuperRare has been on an upward trajectory for quite some time now and interest in the token doesn’t seem to cease. It added another 26% to its value today. This article explains what SuperRare is, if it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy SuperRare now.

What is SuperRare?

SuperRare is a premier NFT platform, boasting almost $90 million of digital art collected and $3 million in artist royalties paid to date.

SuperRare emerged from its 1.0 version, where the core team hand-picked and approved artists to mint their works on a shared smart contract as SuperRare NFTs.

SuperRare 2.0 changed that by introducing web-scale curation, independently running storefronts on the platform, and sovereign minting contracts for the artists to mint, promote, and sell their works directly to collectors.

By embarking on this path of progressive decentralization, SuperRare shifted ownership and governance of the network to the community.

SuperRare 2.0 is a decentralized organization that oversees key platform parameters, allocates funds from the Community Treasury, and votes on proposed improvements to the network and protocol.

Should I buy SuperRare today?

It’s important to do your own research. Don’t forget your decision to trade depends on your expertise in the market, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your investment portfolio.

SuperRare price prediction

Wallet Investor is very bearish on RARE. They predict the RARE token will drop from its current price of $0.70 to $0.03 in one year, making it a poor short-term investment.

