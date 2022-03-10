The live Waves price today is $26.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $3 billion. Waves is up 11.50% in the last 24 hours, bringing its weekly gains to over 45%.

This guide has all the information you need about Waves: what it is, if it’s worth investing in, and where to buy Waves.

What is Waves?

Waves was launched in 2016 after one of the first ICOs in the crypto industry. The multipurpose blockchain platform supports dApps and smart contracts.

It aims to increase speed, use cases, and intuitiveness. The WAVES token is an uncapped supply token used for block rewards and other standard payments.

Waves was created by Alexander Ivanov, a scientist born in Ukraine. Before founding the platform, he had released an instant exchange and an indexing site.

Ivanov is credited with creating the first stablecoin. It was called CoinoUSD and pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Waves aims to attract business clients who are interested in using the blockchain to create new services or improve certain processes.

Waves price prediction

Digital Coin Price sees a consistent uptrend. Its price predictions are as follows:

2022: $32.58 – $36.84

2023: $35.26 – $43.02

2024: $32.61 – $45.80

2025: $45.88 – $57.12

