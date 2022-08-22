Ntrinsec has formally launched its groundbreaking new key security automation platform, which will do away with poor key management and other security risks around encryption key reuse, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Full automation around key lifecycle processes

Ntrinsec guarantees full automation around all major lifecycle processes by means of integration with hard security modules, third-party key management systems, leading cloud providers, and certificate authorities.

This will eliminate key compromise risk by making sure all keys adhere to best practices.

A moving-target defense strategy

Ntrinsec automated machine identity secrets at scale to develop a moving-target defense strategy that outwits hackers in today’s growingly complex environments.

To identify exploitable key reuse and ensure proper key hygiene, users can map all host machines and keys within the platform automatically and safely.

Intelligent crypto reduction policies

The platform detects anomalies and features automation for quick remediation, preventing data breaches in the process.

It powers intelligent crypto-reduction policies, boasts a team with decades of collective expertise, and leverages a potent combination of technology, putting the company is a position to overcome data protection challenges.

Ntrinsec CEO Michael Leidesdorff commented:

We are excited to launch the world’s first key security automation platform from Ntrinsec. Our goal is to protect organizations from data breaches, and this tool has the strength to do just that. Bad actors are increasingly exploiting key hygiene issues like key reuse and local wallets. With this attack vector quickly growing and industry standards calling only for annual key rotation, which is hopelessly out-of-date, a platform like Ntrinsec is needed now more than ever.

About Ntrinsec

Ntrinsec was founded with the purpose of protecting all businesses from data breaches and cryptographic vulnerabilities.

The founders are serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs with extensive experience in launching cloud automation technologies to deal with issues in the area of identity and classified information management. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.