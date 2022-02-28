The native token of NuCypher, NU, has gained 25.37% in the last 24 hours. It is surging on news of its partner NuLink raising $4 million from a number of leading crypto investors, including Coincu Ventures and CypherVenture.

Look no further than this short article for more information about NuCypher, if it’s worth investing in, and the top places to buy NuCypher.

Top places to buy NuCypher now

As NU is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase NU using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy NU right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for NU

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including NU.

What is NuCypher?

NuCypher is a decentralized access control and key management system, an encryption service for public blockchains. It offers end-to-end encrypted data sharing on public blockchains and decentralized storage solutions.

NuCypher allows users to share private data between a number of participants in public consensus networks, using proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology.

According to NuCypher, this decryption technology makes it much more secure and protected than traditional blockchain projects based on public-key encryption.

NuCypher (NU) are the native tokens used on the larger NuCypher network. They are used to incentivize network participants to perform key management services.

They are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking, and would automatically slash a suspected user’s rewards.

NuLink is collaborating with NuCypher and has received a Polkadot Web3 Foundation grant. It’s bridging the NuCypher Network to Polkadot, Heco, Near, and PlatON and will cooperate with more ecosystems for inter blockchain features.

Should I buy NuCypher today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

NuCypher price prediction

According to Cryptonewsz, the price of NU will increase to $0.9 in the first half of 2022. Eventually, it will make a very sound investment as 1 NU will trade for $1.15 by the end of the year, twice its current price.

