New York City’s incoming mayor Eric Adams recently said he’d accept his first paycheck in Bitcoin

He would like to see crypto become part of the school curriculum

New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams says it is time schools added blockchain and cryptocurrency to their curriculum.

Adams told CNN’s “State of the Union,” that schools need to introduce Bitcoin as a topic so that young people can learn about how this “new way of paying for goods and services” online works.

“When I talked about blockchain and bitcoins, young people on the street stopped and asked me, ‘What is that? What is it about?’ We need to inspire the energy again,” he said during the interview .

In response to a question on what he say bitcoin is in 30 seconds, Adams noted that such an attempt would be challenging even to experts in the industry. However, he explained:

"Cryptocurrency is a new way for paying for goods and services throughout the entire globe. And that’s what we must do, to open our schools to teach the technology, to teach this new way of thinking when it comes down to paying for goods and services."

Adams did not detail what levels of education needed to add blockchain and crypto to their curriculum, suggesting that this is something that needed further input and consultation.

In other comments, the mayor-elect indicated he’d be ready to go in the direction of encouraging crypto payments across businesses in New York City. However, he thinks the subject requires players to “tread carefully.”

"We are going to look at it, and we are going to tread carefully. We are going to get it right."

Adams’ comments come on the back of his decision to accept salary in Bitcoin. He now joins Miami mayor Francis Suarez in seeking Bitcoin paychecks.

Bitcoin and Ethereum have both rallied higher in the past few days, hitting record highs above $68,000 and $4,800, respectively.