OKB surges by 4% after OKX announces the listing of rival BNB token

OKX has listed BNB token, the native token of its rival exchange Binance, on its platform.

OKB is up by more than 4%, outperforming the other major cryptocurrencies.

The broader cryptocurrency market has been underperforming after a positive start to the week.

BNB is now live on the OKX exchange

OKX , one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced a few hours ago that it had listed BNB trading pairs on its platform. BNB is the native token of Binance , one of OKX’s major rivals.

The BNB (BNB/USDT and BNB/USDC) trading pairs are now available on the OKX spot trading platform. This latest cryptocurrency news has pushed OKB up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours, making it the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The broader cryptocurrency market has retreated after a positive start to the week. The total crypto market cap is down by less than 1% and currently stands below $810 billion.

Bitcoin is up by less than 1% but continues to struggle to move past the $17k resistance level.

Key levels to watch

The OKB/USDT 4-hour chart has turned positive, as OKB has been performing well over the last 24 hours. The technical indicators show that OKB’s performance could improve in the near term.

The 14-day RSI of 57 shows that OKB is neutral at the moment but could enter the overbought region if the rally continues. The MACD line just crossed into the positive line, indicating that the bulls have taken control of the OKB market.

At press time, OKB is trading at $22.592. If the bullish trend continues, OKB could surge past the $24.245 resistance level before the end of the day. The positive trend could continue over the next few days and rally toward the $26.5 resistance level.

