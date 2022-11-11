OKX announces sponsorship of Finance Week in Abu Dhabi

OKX, the second biggest global crypto exchange in the world, has announced sponsorship of Finance Week, which will take place from November 14 to November 18 in Abu Dhabi’s Global Market, the financial hub of the emirate, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Bringing together stakeholders from across the globe

Finance Week brings together financial institutions, regulators, investors, and experts from across the globe to discuss the intersection between finance and technology, the effect of the metaverse on fintech companies, fintech issues such as the role of regulators in responding to innovation, and artificial intelligence in fintech.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said:

The United Arab Emirates is a global leader in harnessing and nurturing the vast economic power and potential of fintech. They have been excellent partners in helping us further our goal of creating an innovative and responsible cryptocurrency exchange. We are proud to support this meeting of fintech luminaries in the financial hub of the Emirates.

Apart from OKX’s support of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Rafique will participate in a panel discussion with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. The discussion will be moderated by Hadley Gamble. The panelists will discuss the effect of crypto and Web3 on the global sports business.

Continued sponsorship and participation in fintech gatherings

OKX has pledged to continue supporting and participating in important fintech discussions and events worldwide to deepen its relationships with a wide range of industry contributors and users.

