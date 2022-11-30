OKX introduces staking for SAND, APE, GALA, ETC, and ENS

New feature will meet users’ needs for more seamless deposits and withdrawals

OKX, the second biggest crypto exchange by trading volume in the world, is introducing flexible staking products for more than 12 cryptocurrencies successively in the weeks to come to meet its users’ needs for more seamless deposits and withdrawals, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

OKX Earn is introducing flexible staking for GALA, APE, SAND, ETC, and ENS today, November 30, 2022. The spots are few in number and available on the principle of first-come, first-served.

APY up to 15%

The APYs for each coin are as follows:

APE: 15.00%

ENS: 4.25%

ETC: 3.50%

SAND: 3.00%

GALA: 2.50%

The minimum investment is 0.01 of each token.

No fees when you buy crypto

OKX users in Europe will not pay fees when buying crypto using their debit or credit cards on the exchange’s site or app. The period of eligibility starts on December 1 and ends on December 14. Currently, OKX supports 99 cryptocurrencies and 40 fiat currencies in total, available via credit or debit card payments.

How to buy crypto with debit or credit card

To purchase crypto using your credit or debit card, sign in to OKX and click on Buy Crypto. Choose what cryptocurrency you want to buy and what fiat you would like to make payment with. Choose the fiat amount you want to spend and click on Buy.

Your method should be Debit/Credit card. Now, you will undergo KYC verification. If you already have, you skip this step and return to the previous page.

Add your card by clicking Add card and providing your card details. Add your billing address and click Submit. Make sure you entered the right payment details. You have 15 seconds to press Pay.

About OKX

OKX is a leading exchange and web3 ecosystem and a top partner of McLaren Formula 1, English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, and the Tribeca Festival. The last partnership is an element of an initiative to open web3 up to more creators.