OKX launches OKX Lite to ease user experience

OKX, the second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has launched OKX Lite, which makes buying, selling, and exchanging crypto easier.

The simplified version of the OKX trading app has a more straightforward feel and look than that targeting experienced traders and wants to meet the needs of HODLers and crypto novices by offering easy access to the most critical features, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Top features

Access to a referral program for a $10,000 Mystery Box

Making transfers on and off the blockchain

Selling, buying, and swapping with just a few clicks

Earning by staking crypto

Tracking market movements while on the go

Launch follows first global brand campaign

The introduction of OKX Lite follows “What is OKX,” the exchange’s first global brand campaign. A whole new audience has caught wind of OKX and crypto trading in general.

This happened in the wake of prominent partnerships with Manchester City, the Tribeca Festival, McLaren Formula 1, and other leading institutions.

Safer, simpler, more responsible trading

Users of OKX Lite will benefit from a simpler and safer entry into crypto trading, preventing them from getting lost in the vast space. The simplified version of the exchange is committed to responsible trading, eliminating barriers to financial freedom, and widening access to crypto.

The OKX platform and app will let users deepen their interaction with it as they develop their crypto trading expertise. Eventually, they will start using it like seasoned traders. Global Chief Marketing Officer of OKX Haider Rafique said:

OKX Lite is our way to give investors and traders the easiest and most pleasant way to plan, build and grow a crypto portfolio. Our new user interface might remind you of your conventional brokerage app, and upgrades really improve the day-to-day crypto experience. We deliberately gave the ability to transition smoothly between Lite, Pro, and Wallet mode. We hope our customers not only enjoy the sleek new UI, but that this upgrade helps them smoothly transition between these three modes, which are no coincidence.