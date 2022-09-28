OKX lists Manchester City FC token

OKX, the second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has listed its partner Manchester City Football Club’s official fan token, $CITY, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Token to be used on Socios.com

The $CITY token is meant to be used on Socios, Chiliz’s fan engagement and rewards app.

The utility tokens enable fans of the football club who hold them to take part in a vibrant engagement and rewards community, where they can play games, vote in polls, access VIP tickets, participate in competitions, and more.

Among the other perks available to them are NFTs and other digital rewards, merchandise, and of course unique experiences. Some stakeholders added Wembley Stadium wall designs, their ‘Moment of the Season’, and photo opportunities.

Preparing for the 2022 World Cup

Previously, the exchange allowed fans to vote on social media on which tokens it should list in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup this year.

The winning tokens were ARG, POR, and MENGO, the fan tokens of the Argentine Football Association, the Portuguese National Team, and Flamengo Fan respectively.

Users can trade $CITY tokens on OKX with Tether.