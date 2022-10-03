OKX partners with Olympic snowboard champion Scotty James

Leading global crypto exchange OKX announced a partnership with four-time Olympic champion Scotty James.

James and OKX will work to present winter sports fans with the possibilities of crypto trading and web3 and help them make more responsible and wiser investment decisions, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The four-time Olympic champion will serve in an ambassadorial role as OKX launches its Global Brand Campaign.

Learning from athletes’ discipline

According to OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique, investors and traders would benefit from an understanding of how athletes train with discipline. They can also learn how to improve their physical and mental conditioning. He commented:

If most traders trained like athletes, our community and industry would grow in a much healthier way than now, where emotions mar trading. Scotty is likeable and approachable, but a world-class athlete. He was very enthusiastic about our vision and wanted to help us build a generation of smart, disciplined, and healthy traders and investors who take the time to train because they take these markets seriously.

James is also a close friend of fellow OKX ambassador and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and a popular social media personality. He said:

I am always working to live a healthy lifestyle, pushing to stay innovative and doing everything that I can to sustain a strong work ethic. I’m always trying to learn new things. I apply these values both on the charts and in the half-pipes, and OKX also shares them. This makes this partnership highly promising.

OKX will provide James with guidance as he uses the opportunities provided by web3, such as cooperating on plans for new metaverse winter sports experiences and launching unique NFTs.

James’ fans will be able to follow him on his crypto trading journey, educating them on how to improve their trading skills and giving them a view of his life off the half-pipes.