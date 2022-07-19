OKX partners with TradingView, adds 640 spot trading pairs

Leading crypto exchange OKX and TradingView, the most visited investing site worldwide, have entered into a partnership, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The partnership will allow retail users to fulfill trades on OKX from their TradingView accounts.

TradingView customers will have access to hundreds more cryptos

Following the integration, the exchange will make hundreds of cryptocurrencies directly accessible to the 30 million customers of the investment platform.

They will also add 100 crypto derivatives and 640 more spot trading pairs, which will be available in addition to those already on TradingView.

An in-demand solution for all

Investment and financial guidance sites are the most popular idea resource, with every third new investor using social networks for their investment research. TradingView offers an in-demand solution for traders of all experience levels.

The OKX integration takes social crypto trading a step further by introducing deep liquidity for a wide variety of digital assets to TradingView.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique commented:

OKX is the first global crypto exchange of this size to integrate with TradingView on this level. Our main focus is to bring better insights and tools to crypto traders by enabling them to create custom charts, analyze market data, and use those signals to make more informed trades. Customers of TradingView can now place trades via OKX without leaving the site. OKX customers, on their part, can make the most of TradingView charting on our exchange. This enables faster decision-making for traders and saves them from having to click in and out of different views.

Leading assets are available on TradingView via integration

OKX’s integration will make leading digital assets available on TradingView. Among them are Cosmos, NEAR, Monero, and more.

Futures and swaps will be possible for Bitcoin, Ethereum, AAVE, Litecoin, and Solana. In total, OKX provides access to over 350 cryptocurrencies.