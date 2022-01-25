Olympus (OHM) hits point of no return, dips nearly 95% from all-time highs

Olympus (OHM) is closely edging towards the point of no return as downward pressure on the price continues to persist. The DAO token is falling sharply, and as sentiment in the market continues to favour a risk-off mentality, it may take a lot of time before OMH recovers. Here are some notable highlights:

At the time of writing, OMH was trading at $64.81, down about 4% in 24-hour intraday trading.

Also, Olympus (OHM) is now trading at over 90% lower from its all-time highs.

The crypto market crash is likely to make the price action even worse, with negative pressure expected in the coming days.

Olympus (OHM) – Can it recover?

Many coins have tumbled in the market over the past few weeks. Some are even way lower than all-time highs. So, this is not something unique to Olympus (OHM). But it is worrying to see such a speedy drop in fact, at press time the coin was trading nearly 95% from all-time highs.

However, even amidst these headwinds, the project has been trying to build up, launching a new 12-month plan designed to usher in a “stronger ecosystem”. Whether this will do anything to lift the downward pressure remains to be seen. But so far, it looks like OMH may be getting into the point of no return.

Should you buy Olympus (OHM)?

Olympus (OHM), for those of you who don’t know about it, is a platform designed to incentivise users to stake the native OHM token. The hope is that OHM will grow to become a crypto reserve, the same way the US dollar is. This sounds a bit far-fetched but when the project launched, it had a huge following. At the moment, it may not be the right time to buy Olympus (OHM) given the headwinds in the market.